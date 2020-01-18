Brokerages Set Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Target Price at GBX 223

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223 ($2.93).
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
LON:FXPO traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 156.20 ($2.05). The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The company has a market capitalization of $919.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.
