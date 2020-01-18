Brokerages Set Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Target Price at GBX 223

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223 ($2.93).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:FXPO traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 156.20 ($2.05). The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The company has a market capitalization of $919.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

