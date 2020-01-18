Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) PT at C$5.61

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.61.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of ECN remained flat at $C$4.96 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,519. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$5.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.59.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
