Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) PT at C$5.61

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ECN remained flat at $C$4.96 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,519. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$5.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.59.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

