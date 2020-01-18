Brokerages Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Price Target at $177.20

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHR. Benchmark raised their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 512,094 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.70. The stock had a trading volume of 165,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.82. Coherent has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

