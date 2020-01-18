Brokerages Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Price Target at $177.20

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.20.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHR. Benchmark raised their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
COHR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.70. The stock had a trading volume of 165,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.82. Coherent has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $178.08.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
