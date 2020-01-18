Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target at $69.72

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.72.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $295,364.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,036.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. Insiders have sold a total of 231,891 shares of company stock worth $14,392,352 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,477. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

