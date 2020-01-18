Brokerages Set BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Price Target at $76.40

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEAT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

NASDAQ BEAT traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. 352,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 151,163 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.