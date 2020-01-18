Brokerages Set Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Target Price at $20.33

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 391.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 167,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,266,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 260,054 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 232.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,337,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 274.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 275,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 202,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of ASNA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,925. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Ascena Retail Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

