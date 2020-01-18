Brokerages Set $6.25 Target Price for Sachem Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SACH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sachem Capital an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SACH opened at $4.34 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

