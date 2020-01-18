Brokerages Set 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) PT at $58.50

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $84,535,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,157,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,444,000.

TXG stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.63. 140,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $90.37.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.