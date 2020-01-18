Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. Upwork posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Upwork stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.22. Upwork has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,690 in the last ninety days. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Upwork by 4,184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

