Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $750.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 371,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 9.08. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 39.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

