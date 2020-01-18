Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 165.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $227,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. 745,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,008. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

