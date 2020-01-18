Brokerages Anticipate Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,169. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

