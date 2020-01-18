Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

CPB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. 2,153,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

