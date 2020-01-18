Brokerages Anticipate Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will announce sales of $119.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $119.10 million. Calix reported sales of $115.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $423.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $423.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $454.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.50 million to $460.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.58. 175,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $483.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

