Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,533,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,150,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,975. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

