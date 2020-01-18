British Land (LON:BLND) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of British Land (LON:BLND) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 661 ($8.70) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 606 ($7.97).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised British Land to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 563.69 ($7.42).

BLND traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 588 ($7.73). 3,570,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 606.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 564.33. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,133 shares of company stock worth $2,527,676.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

