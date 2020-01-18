British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

BTI stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,757,000 after acquiring an additional 518,515 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

