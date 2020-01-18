British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
BTI stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.