Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

