Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $165.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4493 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

