Bridgeworth LLC Invests $268,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $324.15 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $319.55 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.97.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

