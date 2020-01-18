Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $88.00 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

