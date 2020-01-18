Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

