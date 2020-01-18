Bridger Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Baxter International comprises 2.7% of Bridger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 674.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $68.69 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

