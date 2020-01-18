Bridger Capital Management LLC Buys 910 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX opened at $154.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $110.65 and a 52 week high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

