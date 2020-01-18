Bridger Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 538,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.39. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.