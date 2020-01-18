BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Charles J. Homcy Sells 10,000 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

