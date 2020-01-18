Brian A. Goebel Sells 2,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RSG stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

