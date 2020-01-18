BP plc (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 618.85 ($8.14).

A number of analysts have commented on BP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 in the last quarter.

BP traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 496.40 ($6.53). 39,732,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 482.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 504.60. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

