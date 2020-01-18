BOScoin One Day Volume Reaches $5.91 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00052668 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000385 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,205,285,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,148,655 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.