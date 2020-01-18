Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Gary D. Labovich Sells 8,329 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 132,673 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 127,153 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

