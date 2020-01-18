Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOOT. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. 986,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $165,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.