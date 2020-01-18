BonusCloud Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $4,600.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,936,598,126 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io.

BonusCloud's official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

