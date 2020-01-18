Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $571.00 million, a P/E ratio of -431.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

