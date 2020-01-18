Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,530,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.97.

Boeing stock traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,010,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,550. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $319.55 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.