BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.86 ($63.79).

Shares of BNP stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching €50.75 ($59.01). 2,954,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.12.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

