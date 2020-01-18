Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCOR. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 746,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. Blucora has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 139,683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

