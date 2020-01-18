Bloom (BLT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $523.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 41.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Bloom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, IDEX and TOPBTC. Bloom has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $523.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, TOPBTC, AirSwap, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

