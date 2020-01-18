Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $5.44 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00009415 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $20,020.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,461,986 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.