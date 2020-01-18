Block-Logic Achieves Market Capitalization of $79,123.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $79,123.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00052859 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

