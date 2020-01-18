BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $14.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCPC. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 268,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,130. The company has a market capitalization of $831.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

