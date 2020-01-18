BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $570.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $535.00.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BlackRock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $534.80.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $535.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $401.80 and a 1 year high of $539.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.21 and its 200 day moving average is $465.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

