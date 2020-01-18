bitJob (STU) Trading Up 25.2% This Week

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, bitJob has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $23,403.00 and $68.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitJob token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

