Bitfex (BFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $325.00

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Bitfex has a market cap of $546,847.00 and approximately $325.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitfex has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Bitfex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.02995972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00202252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex launched on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

