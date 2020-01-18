Bitcore Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $701.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,933.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.75 or 0.01977780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.61 or 0.03944890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00675117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00760922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00097690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010158 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00582533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,047,006 coins and its circulating supply is 17,546,047 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

