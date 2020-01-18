Bitcoinus Market Cap Tops $21,866.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $21,866.00 and $3,728.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00052408 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00072720 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,903.45 or 0.99966780 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00048332 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001498 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,787,810,465 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.