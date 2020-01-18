Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Hits Market Capitalization of $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.01208933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00054324 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00032033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00229851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00073014 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001884 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

