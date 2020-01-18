Bitcoin Interest Price Hits $0.0280 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $513,430.00 and approximately $383.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00631412 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00119985 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002358 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

