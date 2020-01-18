Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $231.05 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.19 or 0.00147283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io and CEX.IO. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 105.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $231.05 million and $76.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00660527 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00120423 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002358 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Crex24, Korbit, Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi, BitMarket, OKEx, Indodax, Gate.io, Exrates, Bittrex, Coinnest, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Graviex, BitFlip, BitBay, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Negocie Coins, Exmo, Braziliex, Upbit, QuadrigaCX, C2CX, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Zebpay, Bitlish, CEX.IO, Huobi, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, TDAX, DSX, Koineks, Bitinka, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Bitsane, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

