Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $74,389.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,130,870 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

