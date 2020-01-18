Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $15.33. Bitauto shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 9,857 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BITA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Bitauto alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the first quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the first quarter worth $13,942,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 19.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares during the period. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.